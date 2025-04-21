A Zomato delivery agent’s handwritten note seeking a marketing internship touched hearts on LinkedIn and showcased the power of creative hustle.

A Zomato delivery agent's creative attempt to find a marketing internship has caught the attention of many on LinkedIn. It all began when a customer, who ordered food during a late work shift, shared a photo of a handwritten note that came with their delivery. The note was written by the delivery partner himself.

The short message read, “I am a college student looking for a summer internship in marketing (NOT sales). Do contact me. 6261724837 (Only WhatsApp).” On the back of the same paper, he even apologized for his handwriting, calling it “terrible.”

This thoughtful and brave gesture was shared on LinkedIn by an employee from shopflo, a tech company. The user was deeply touched and wrote, “That note hit me. Amidst the hustle of deliveries, this person still took a shot at reaching out, handwritten, bold, and hopeful.”

What stood out most was the delivery partner’s clear message: he was specifically looking for a marketing internship, not just any job or sales role. Many LinkedIn users praised his clarity and courage to ask for what he truly wanted.

The post reminded people that opportunities don't always come through resumes or formal job portals. Sometimes, they’re scribbled on paper between food orders. The user who shared the note ended the post with warm words: “I truly hope this note finds the right eyes.”

After the post went viral, many LinkedIn users commented in support of the young student. One user wrote, “Stories like this show how creative hustle makes all the difference.” Another said that working on the ground with Zomato is itself great exposure to marketing in action.

Some even pointed out that by seeing how food delivery works, the agent is already learning valuable real-world skills. A college student commented, “Huge respect to the delivery partner for being bold and creative!”

This story is a reminder that taking a small chance, even with a handwritten note, can lead to big things.