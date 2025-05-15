The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), on Monday, declared the final results of Cass 10 and 12 board exams. One name that became the talk of the town- Srishti Sharma - a young girl from Haryana's Panchkula who clinched a perfect score of 500 out of 500.

Sharma secured a perfect score of 100 per cent - an incredible feat she achieved through her fierce determination and hard work. With netizens flooding social media with congratulatory posts, there were several concerns which came to light after the CBSE topper's claim of 20-hour studying!

Srishti Sharma has claimed that she used to study 20 hours a day while preparing for her Class 10 board exams. The CBSE student also stated that she had not relied on any tuitions or coaching classes - instead resorted to 17-18 hours or sometimes 20 hours of self-study.

Several netizens lauded the CBSE topper's hard work and endeavours, many voiced concerns over students getting overburdened with academic pressure. There's also a section of netizens that blamed her parents for allegedly burdening their daughter with high expectations.

"Congratulations to her but students...pls don't struggle for 20 hours as your health and sleep are also important. You all are doing good,f ocus more on career and life but don't drain your energy or compare yourself to others!!!" an user commented.

Another user wrote, "20 hours? How did she manage it?"

"I appreciate the efforts and dedication but studying 20 hrs a day is unhealthy to all extents. I know the reward was really good, but is it really worth it?" a third joined.

One more user wrote, "All okay . But 20 hours everyday is not possible . When you don’t sleep you can’t perform well."

"Is it possible for someone to study 20 hours? And why should someone study for 20 hours for a 10th board exam? Isn't too much for a just a board exam?" wrote another user.