Internet shocked as man says boss wanted him to work while wife was in labour

One man shared screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation in which his manager asked him to postpone his leave or work from the hospital while his wife was preparing to give birth to their first child.

He posted the screenshot on Reddit's 'IndianWorkplace' community, captioning it, "My company ignored my leave request during my wife's pregnancy."

He wrote, "Posting from a temporary account," adding that he turned to Reddit because he didn't know what else to do.

He said, "My wife was hospitalised for the birth of our first child. I informed my manager and asked for just two days off. Instead of the usual sympathy, I was asked to postpone my leave, asked if my parents could cover the errands, and even asked to work from the hospital."

He said he felt helpless during this conversation. He continued, "At a time when I should have been focusing on my wife and newborn, I was caught up in justifying why I couldn't sit in the hospital room with my laptop."

The man further stated that he couldn't quit his job due to increasing responsibilities.

He wrote, "I already have a child, and the responsibilities are increasing. And given the situation at my company, I'm really afraid I'll be fired if I protest too much."

He questioned why managers assumed employees shouldn't have a private life, "even during a major event like childbirth."

He concluded his post by asking if others had experienced the same thing.

The screenshot he shared shows the manager's response when he informed him about his wife's admission.

The man said, "Hello, sir, hello, my wife has been admitted to the hospital for delivery. I'll be on leave today and tomorrow."

The manager replied, "Wow! That's great. But we have some important work to attend to in the next week. Are your parents with you?" When the man confirmed that they were with him, the manager said, "You can take leave after a week, or you can figure out how to work from the hospital. They should be able to manage. You don't need to do anything anyway."

The man replied, "Yes, [name] will take care of it in my absence, and I'll take care of the rest when I get back."

The manager replied, "They already have a lot of work."

The man then said, "Sir, I have to be with my wife and manage the hospital. Working from the hospital won't be possible, so I'd like to apply for leave."

The manager replied, "Okay, send me an email with XXX and HR."

Reddit users expressed their anger and urged the man to prioritise his family.

One user said, "Work will always be there. If you have any vacation time left, ignore your manager and be with your wife and newborn."

Another user advised him to stop calling his manager "Sir," saying, "Use first names all the time. Be with your wife during delivery, or I'll find you and slap you. Don't overshare everything with your boss; keep it private. And why are you sending important things like your vacation update on WhatsApp? You're about to become a father, so behave accordingly."

Another user also congratulated him, saying, "Not all managers are like this. This is truly insane. Write a short email, use ChatGPT, and send it by CCing whoever you're asked to CC. After that, ignore all communication on all channels. Don't ask for permission, just tell them."

