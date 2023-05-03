Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Internet reacts as photos of Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra watching PBKS vs MI IPL match together go viral

IPL 2023, PBKS vs MI: AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra have been spotted together several times in the last few months.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 09:49 PM IST

Internet reacts as photos of Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra watching PBKS vs MI IPL match together go viral
Internet reacts as photos of Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra watching PBKS vs MI IPL match together go viral (Photo: Twitter)

IPL 2023, PBKS vs MI: Punjab Kings (PBKS) are taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 45th match of the IPL 2023 in Mohali. The home team scored 214 runs in 20 overs in the first innings. Apart from cricket fans, the match was also watched by AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra.

Since last few months, the duo have been spotted together several times. This has sparked rumours of the duo dating each other. Some also said that both Chadha and Chopra are now engaged. Now, the duo was once again spotted during the PBKS vs CSK match on Wednesday. Netizens were quick to react to the development with memes and funny responses.

Both have been in the news after videos and photos of them at airports and outings went viral on social media. However, both have not said anything about their relationship status so far.

Earlier in the match, an explosive half-century by Liam Livingstone and his century stand with Jitesh Sharma powered Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a massive 214/3 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Mohali on Wednesday.

READ | Watch: Ayush Badoni copies Virat Kohli to celebrate half-century during LSG vs CSK IPL match

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Tina Dabi-Pradeep Gawande to Srushti-Nagarjun: Meet most popular IAS, IPS power couple on social media
In pics: Kim Kardashian, Katy perry, Rihanna: 5 most controversial outfits at Met Gala red-carpet
From Shiju AR to Reneesha Rahiman: Know all about confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam 5
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Ratan Tata, Anand Mahindra and other popular Indian business magnates on social media
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Apple iPhone will soon be made in India by Tata Group, deal underway
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.