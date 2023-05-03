Internet reacts as photos of Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra watching PBKS vs MI IPL match together go viral (Photo: Twitter)

IPL 2023, PBKS vs MI: Punjab Kings (PBKS) are taking on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 45th match of the IPL 2023 in Mohali. The home team scored 214 runs in 20 overs in the first innings. Apart from cricket fans, the match was also watched by AAP leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra.

Since last few months, the duo have been spotted together several times. This has sparked rumours of the duo dating each other. Some also said that both Chadha and Chopra are now engaged. Now, the duo was once again spotted during the PBKS vs CSK match on Wednesday. Netizens were quick to react to the development with memes and funny responses.

When Politics meets Bollywood



Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra spotted enjoying a game together at the Mohali Stadium#PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/YWJd47M6yT — Siddharth (@ethicalsid) May 3, 2023

Both have been in the news after videos and photos of them at airports and outings went viral on social media. However, both have not said anything about their relationship status so far.

Earlier in the match, an explosive half-century by Liam Livingstone and his century stand with Jitesh Sharma powered Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a massive 214/3 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Mohali on Wednesday.

