Internet is obsessed with this viral momo cake, but would you dare to try it?

Foodies never miss a single opportunity to amaze people by inventing something unique on the internet! When it comes to experimenting with food recipes, there seems to be no dearth of creative minds, with many wearing aprons and mixing some unusual ingredients to create something different. While some ideas turn out to be brilliant, some leave common people perplexed. Today, we have one such example, which has caught the attention of momo lovers.

Varieties like fried momo, pan-fried momo, mushroom momo, cheese momo, gravy momo and even chocolate momo have been welcomed with open arms. But were we ready for a momo cake too? Yes, you heard it right.

Bizarre momo cake

A video of a four-tiered momo cake is doing the rounds on the internet and almost everyone is delighted to see it. Zenghi, a chef by profession, recently shared a video of his special momo cake on his Instagram handle. The clip showed how the chef prepared the dish from start to finish, including the dumplings, stuffing, and sauce. While the chef maintained the original momo recipe, it was all about the presentation, which he did by cooking the momo pieces in milk and then layering them before the final serving.

Watch here

The video garnered varied reactions on Instagram, with a large section of foodies appearing happy, with many wanting such a cake on their birthday or for their partner.

Social media reaction

One user wrote, "I will now celebrate my birthday often." Another added, "Will put this in my next cake idea!!!"

Another user said, "You have no right to look so cute while making a momo cake." A momo lover commented, "As a dumpling fanatic, I'm about to take it to the next level thanks to this reel." While this particular momo video has impressed many, not every momo recipe has been well received by people.

Last month, a video of a Delhi food vendor making litchi gravy momos went viral, leaving people in awe. In the clip, the vendor starts by making a gravy base but adds the most unexpected lychee juice and fried momos to it. After adding these, the dish is served to customers.