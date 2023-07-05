Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Internet is divided over this viral video of two women dancing in Delhi metro, watch

In the footage, two women can be seen dancing to the tune of Asha Bhonsle's popular song "Main To Beghar Hoon."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 08:44 AM IST

Internet is divided over this viral video of two women dancing in Delhi metro, watch
screengrab

New Delhi: The videos capturing incidents on the Delhi Metro have been grabbing headlines and stirring controversy for quite some time now. Passengers have become increasingly irritated with the behavior of certain individuals who make dance videos, engage in quarrels, or perform obscene acts inside the train coaches. One recent video that has gone viral on social media shows two women creating an Instagram reels video inside the metro.

This particular video shared by Kavya Kunwar has sparked a strong reaction among netizens. In the footage, two women can be seen dancing to the tune of Asha Bhonsle's popular song "Main To Beghar Hoon." The lively dance routine caught the attention of viewers, but it also raised eyebrows due to the inappropriate nature of the act in a public space like the metro.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kavya Kanwar (@kaavya.9572)

The clip has garnered numerous comments from social media users, many of whom expressed confusion and frustration over why the women chose to create a dance reel despite being fully aware of the rules and regulations set by the authorities for traveling on the metro. Delhi Metro regularly shares advisory posts on its official channels, emphasizing the importance of maintaining decorum and not disturbing fellow passengers during the journey.

Netizens, outraged by the video, took matters into their own hands and tagged the official Instagram account of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), urging them to take necessary action regarding such behavior. People expressed their concerns, stating that actions like these not only disrupt the peaceful commuting experience but also disrespect the rules and rights of other passengers. They called for the DMRC to enforce stricter measures to prevent such incidents from recurring in the future.

One user expressed their disapproval, stating, "We shouldn't encourage these types of pointless activities. The metro is not your personal property to behave as you please."

In contrast, another user commented, "She didn't infringe upon anyone else's freedom and didn't obstruct anyone's path. I admire her confidence!"

These comments reflect contrasting perspectives on the incident involving the girl in the Delhi Metro. The first comment criticizes and discourages such behavior, emphasizing the need to respect public spaces like the metro and refrain from engaging in activities that may disrupt or inconvenience others.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: ChatGPT suggests Bollywood divas to play Ariel if The Little Mermaid were remade in India
Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'
Meet Salman Khan's manager Jordy Patel, who is also producer and event organiser
Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive
Speed Reads
More
First-image
India beat Kuwait to win SAFF Championship 2023
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.