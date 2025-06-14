Theory like “Pizza Index” or “Pentagon Pizza Index,” is the latest trend on social media amid the Israel Iran conflict. People have been participating in guessing the theory which is related to the United States, and this has come at a time when Israel has launched military strikes.

These day social media is crazy about one viral theory that is becoming the new viral social media trend. Pizza, one of the most popular dishes and among the most ordered dishes in the world and now it has been ordered by none other than the Pentagon. Theory like “Pizza Index” or “Pentagon Pizza Index,” is the latest trend on social media amid the Israel Iran conflict. People have been participating in guessing the theory which is related to the United States, and this has come at a time when Israel has launched military strikes with drones and missiles targeting Iran’s nuclear sites.

What’s the “Pentagon Pizza Index”?

Some have even posted memes related to the theory linking it with the Israel Iran war. Euro News reported that the theory is concerned with tracking pizza delivery orders in the Pentagon. Some speculations regarding the theory also indicates that at a time when the officials of the Pentagon are busy strategising global events such as this, they equip themselves so much that they are not able to think much about food and therefore order pizza is massive amount. This is the time when pizza orders increase in the Pentagon, which might be a sign that something big is happening inside, or the Department of Defence is working to deal with an imminent crisis.

The trend has become insanely viral with a dedicated X page that allegedly track the amount of pizza delivery orders around the Pentagon. Social media users have a theory that it matches with the timing of Israel’s airstrikes on Iran.

Donald Trump's Secretary of State and National Security Adviser, Marco Rubio, said “We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense.”

Connection with Cold war

Euro News also reported that this theory is as old as the Cold War. It is said that Soviet intelligence used pizza deliveries as a clue to current emergencies. In 1990, pizza orders to CIA buildings saw a sudden increase. Coincidently, these orders took place on the eve of Iraq's invasion of Kuwait, which ultimately kicked off the Gulf War.