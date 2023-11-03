Internet in stitches as couple creates hilarious memes-inspired pre-wedding video, watch

A pre-wedding video that cleverly combined popular film songs with clips from the pre-wedding shoot brought unexpected laughter to a wedding ceremony.

In the world of weddings, pre-wedding photoshoots are a common practice, capturing the anticipation and excitement of couples before they tie the knot. These photos and videos often serve as a beautiful introduction to the big day, finding their way into wedding invitations, decor, and personal keepsakes. However, in a recent wedding ceremony, a pre-wedding video took a hilarious and unexpected turn, leaving everyone in stitches.

How trolling is acceptable within the known group pic.twitter.com/HxIoshElS7 — macchu (@macchu_offcl) November 1, 2023

The pre-wedding video, creatively edited for maximum entertainment, made its debut on the internet and eventually played a central role during the wedding ceremony. As the bride and groom took their seats on the stage in front of their guests, this video masterpiece took center stage, delivering moments of pure laughter that will be remembered for years to come.

The video was shared by an individual using the moniker "Macchu," who playfully captioned it with, "How much trolling can be tolerated within a close-knit group." It didn't take long for the video to become an internet sensation, drawing comments and reactions from all corners.

What made this video truly exceptional was its clever combination of popular film songs on one side and clips from the pre-wedding shoot on the other. The video created a whimsical experience by ingeniously drawing comparisons between the two, leaving the audience in splits.

One user emphasized the importance of familiarity, stating, "If you are close enough to the couple, these moments will stay with you forever; otherwise, it won't have the same impact."

Another user applauded the couple's lightheartedness, writing, "It's absolutely hilarious! Kudos to the couple for their good humor! Such a video could have easily dampened the celebration."

A third user summed up the sentiment, expressing, "I thoroughly enjoyed the video's best moments."