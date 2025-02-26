In the caption accompanying the viral video, Annaika wrote, “bajrangi bhaijaan, taaron ke neeche se Pakistan pohoncha do?,” referring to the Salman Khan-starrer Bollywood movie where his character crosses into Pakistan to return a lost girl to her family.

A video of an Indian woman virtually attending her Pakistani best friend’s wedding has been winning hearts on social media.

Annaika Ahuja shared the video on Instagram where she can be seen watching the wedding take place via FaceTime – Apple’s video calling app.

“Forced to watch my best friend's wedding on FaceTime because our countries can't get along,” text overlaid the video reads.

In the caption accompanying the viral video, Annaika wrote, “bajrangi bhaijaan, taaron ke neeche se Pakistan pohoncha do?,” referring to the Salman Khan-starrer Bollywood movie where his character crosses into Pakistan to return a lost girl to her family.

“So close yet so far never felt more real, watching my sister becoming a wife while my heart sits outside my body, across the border,” she added.

The video has garnered much attention, with over 25 lakh views and more than 1,80,000 likes. Many people commented on the clip with varied reactions.

“Women make world beautiful,” one Instagram user commented.

“I completely understand and get this. Fellow Indian with a Pakistani bestie,” another comment read.

“Can’t imagine i would want to jump out of the screen so bad, props to the person holding the phone the whole time,” another user said.

"After making so many indian friends in dubai..u get u..i know i will never be a part of their very special days and they wont be off mine,” another user wrote in the comments section.

Annaika – who has over 73K followers on Instagram – is a professional dancer and choreographer, according to her profile