In the video, the young girl appears to be scared, her facial expressions clearly shows her fear while handling the giant snake.

A recent Instagram video posted by the user @snakemasterexotics has sparked significant outrage among viewers. The clip shows a little girl carrying a giant black snake over her shoulders, a scene that has both shocked and alarmed many users on the platform. The incident highlights the potential dangers of seeking popularity online.

In the video, the young girl appears to be scared, her facial expressions clearly shows her fear while handling the giant snake. Fortunately, the snake remains calm and does not pose any threat to her, but the dangers associated with such actions are significant.

The video has attracted more than 5,00,000 views, but the comments section is filled with backlash aimed at the girl's parents for permitting such a dangerous stunt for the sake of an Instagram reel.

Several Instagram users have voiced their frustrations, raising concerns about the parents' decision-making. One user remarked, "Seriously? That snake could easily suffocate her in seconds." Another user echoed similar sentiments, saying, "The girl's parents should be held accountable, and the child should be placed with a different family. SMH." The criticism persists with comments like, "Should we call Child Protective Services?" and "This is incredibly dangerous."

Raising child safety users slammed paresnts as a user wrote, “This is so wrong on many levels. Her parents need to learn the basics of parenting.” Another said, "irresponsible parenting" and added angry emojis to it.

Meanwhile, amidst the widespread criticism, there are some who have shown support for the child. One user commented, “I admire the bravery of the little girl; I’m impressed.” This mixed reaction highlights the complexities of social media fame and the extremes to which individuals may go to attract attention.