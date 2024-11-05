And social media users have been quick to notice this trend, asking why some fans go crazy at concerts

Intense debate has erupted online after a video of an emotional fan at the recent Diljit Dosanjh concert in New Delhi went viral. In the clip, a woman is seen crying and jumping for joy in a performance, and the memes and comments on social media have been pouring in. Some netizens reacted with humour, saying it would be 'better if an asteroid hit Earth' than watching such passionate displays of emotion in front of a concert performance.

It's part of a larger pattern of what's been happening during Dosanjh's ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour, where his fans have been going off the rails at his performances. Attendees have been taking to platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) to share their experiences, sharing a combination of admiration and bewilderment about the level of fan emotions. Some fans said the concert was 'the best night of my life,' while others complained about the chaotic venue management and were disappointed with their experience, even if they were there.

This generation is doomed. We need a reset button to save humans or maybe we need several asteroids to save Earth from humans. pic.twitter.com/WRXwMysC1u — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) November 4, 2024

The contrast in reactions is a growing phenomenon where fans treat artists as demigods and overreact emotionally. Videos from the concert also show ecstatic fans as well as some wondering why such fervour is warranted. The comments ranged from 'I came to Diljit's concert, but it's no fun' to criticism of crowd management, that while Dosanjh's performances are electrifying, the experience is not always enjoyable.

And social media users have been quick to notice this trend, asking why some fans go crazy at concerts. Such extreme reactions have led to discussions about the nature of fandom and whether these reactions are healthy or just part of concert culture in the present day.