Internet can’t stop laughing at THIS half-printed resume with hilarious message: 'The printer paused to...'

Only a portion of the job applicant's face and a generic career objective were visible in the resume.

Taking an unconventional approach to job search, a man made people laugh on the internet by writing a funny line in his half-printed resume.

The resume, which is going viral on social media, was published on the popular subreddit r/recruitinghell with the title, "Resume half printed and said: Hire me to unlock my full potential."

The upper half of the resume contained the 'objective', which was described as: "Being a part of your company, in which I can enhance my skills and gain more knowledge, as well as develop my personality as a career person."

However, instead of listing qualifications or experience, the document ends with a provocative tagline.

Meanwhile, Reddit users reacted to the post with humour: "They will email you a lootbox that has a 0.01% chance of containing the offer." Another joked that it looked like "the printer paused to ask for payment before printing the rest."

Still, some saw true genius in the creativity. "I won't even pretend this isn't one of the cleverest things I've seen in centuries," one user said, adding: "If I was a recruiter, I would definitely call you in for an interview. I may not have hired you, but this got you straight into my office with no questions asked."

However, it's unclear whether the CV was a deliberate marketing ploy or a printer glitch that led to a meme.

