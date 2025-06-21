A viral video of a little girl performing yoga with utmost perfection and grace is making waves online, leaving netizens in awe.

Shared on Instagram by an user under the name adorable_aanya, little Aanya was seen wearing a beautiful blue-green yoga outfit.

As shown in the clip, she performed various aasnas, including Chakrasana, Bhujangasana and more. What further grabbed eyeballs was when Aanya performed split legs — which many of us find complex and is indeed a difficult act, requiring lots of practice and consistency. "How's my yoga pose?", the video was captioned.

Watch

June 21 is marked as International Yoga Day in recognition of yoga, aiming promote a healthy lifestyle and well-being; at the same time, honouring India’s culture deeply rooted in yoga.

Meanwhile, let’s see how netizens reacted:

“God bless you “, wrote one user.

Another user wrote, “Great”.

A third dropped heart emojis, heaping praises on Aanya’s performance.