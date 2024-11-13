The 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) is being held in November which promotes "Vocal for Local, Local to Global" with a wide range of products and exhibits for both business and public visitors.

The 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) is set to take place at Pragati Maidan in Delhi from November 14 to November 27, offering visitors a chance to explore a wide array of products from India and abroad. Organized annually, the IITF is a prominent trade event in India, drawing businesses, exhibitors, and the general public alike. This year’s theme emphasizes "Vocal for Local, Local to Global," showcasing India’s focus on promoting domestic industries and expanding international trade.

The fair will have a separate schedule for business visitors and the general public. Business visitors can attend between November 14 and November 18, while the event opens to the public from November 19 onwards. With stalls from various regions of India and international exhibitors, the IITF promises a diverse showcase of goods, crafts, and innovations.

Tickets for the IITF are available through both online and offline channels. Online ticketing options include the Momentum 2.0 Delhi Sarathi mobile app, Bharat Mandapam app, the official ITPO website (www.indiatradefair.com), and the DMRC website (www.itpo.autope.in), where tickets can be bought conveniently using QR codes. For those preferring offline purchases, tickets are available at 55 designated metro stations across Delhi, including major stops like Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, Shiv Vihar, Samaypur Badli, and Inderlok.

Ticket prices vary by date. From November 14 to November 18 (business days) and on weekends, general tickets cost Rs 150, while children's tickets are Rs 60. Starting November 19, general entry tickets are reduced to Rs 80, and children's tickets cost Rs 40.

Visitors can reach the event via the Supreme Court Metro Station. Entry to Pragati Maidan is through Gates 3 and 4 (Bhairon Marg) and Gates 6 and 10 (Mathura Road). The fair operates daily from 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM, providing ample time to explore the wide range of exhibits.