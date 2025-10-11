International Girl Child Day 2025: Bollywood stars who welcomed baby girl as their firstborn

On International Girl Child Day 2025, Bollywood celebrates stars like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra, who were blessed with baby girls as their firstborn.

As the world celebrates International Girl Child Day 2025, it’s a perfect time to honour the joy, love, and pride daughters bring into their families. Over the years, many beloved Bollywood stars have been blessed with baby girls as their firstborns.

Let’s take a look at some popular Bollywood couples who were overjoyed to welcome their baby girls first.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra and actress Kiara Advani welcomed their baby girl on July 15, 2025. The couple are now proud parents.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Another beloved Bollywood couple, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on June 4, 2025. The couple, who have known each other since childhood, were overjoyed to share the news with fans.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Bollywood’s power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, brought happiness to millions of fans when they announced the birth of their baby girl on September 8, 2024.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became proud parents to a daughter, Raha Kapoor, on November 6, 2022. Their marriage and parenthood journey became one of the most talked-about moments in Bollywood that year.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Global stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas became parents in January 2022, welcoming their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli are one of the most admired celebrity couples. They welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika Kohli, on January 11, 2021.

