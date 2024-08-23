'Intention of doing nothing': Ex-Google employee joins Amazon with Rs 3 crore salary, has done zero...

Amazon senior employee confessed to earning a high salary for over 1.5 years while doing minimal work sparking debate on corporate inefficiencies.

A senior employee at Amazon recently confessed on the anonymous professional forum Blind that he has been collecting a substantial salary while doing minimal work for over a year and a half. The post, which has gained significant attention on social media, revealed that the individual, who holds the position of Senior Technical Program Manager, joined Amazon with the intention of doing as little as possible while earning a high salary. His total compensation reportedly amounts to $370,000 per year, equivalent to approximately Rs 3.1 crore.

The employee disclosed that since joining Amazon 1.5 years ago after being laid off from Google, he has completed only minimal tasks. Specifically, he mentioned finishing just seven support tickets and creating one automated dashboard. While the dashboard was built in just three days using ChatGPT, he misleadingly claimed that it took three months to complete.

According to the employee, his daily routine primarily involves attending meetings and deflecting work requests from other teams. He stated that his main approach is to say "no" to other teams seeking integration with his team, ensuring that they handle the majority of the work. Despite his minimal contributions, he has managed to evade detection by his superiors, who have not placed him on a Performance Improvement Plan (PIP) as he had expected.

The revelation sparked a heated debate on social media, with users expressing a wide range of opinions. Some criticized the employee's actions, arguing that they undermine the integrity of the workforce and create an unfair environment for those who work hard. One X user commented, "These people are ruining the game for everyone else that actually wants to work and earn an honest day's pay."

Others questioned how someone could choose such a path, asking what the employee does all day without meaningful goals. "What. How is that possible? And why would anyone go down such a sad, boring path? What do they do all day? No goals?" one user added.

However, not everyone disapproved of the employee's behavior. Some social media users argued that his actions reflect broader issues within corporate structures. One person commented, "When the game is rigged, exploit the game," while another noted, "If you work a lot, you are either just inefficient, or keeping yourself busy with random BS."

Some users also shared similar experiences, highlighting the inefficiencies and failures within large organizations. One user mentioned, "I worked a job where I knew I was working on a product that would eventually be shut down. I put in almost no effort and no one cared because it was pretty obvious that it was a dead product. Organizational failure is so fascinating."

As of now, Amazon has not publicly commented on the employee's claims. The story continues to generate discussion, raising questions about work culture, corporate inefficiencies, and employee accountability in large tech companies.

