Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Intense clash caught on camera as elephant and rhino engage in fierce battle; video goes viral

Among these captivating clips, those capturing animals engaged in fights have a way of capturing the attention of many viewers. Presently, a viral video is circulating, featuring an intense battle between an elephant and a rhino as they fiercely lock horns.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

Intense clash caught on camera as elephant and rhino engage in fierce battle; video goes viral
screengrab

New Delhi: The internet is filled with an abundance of animal videos that showcase the fascinating and diverse behaviors of various species. Among these captivating clips, those capturing animals engaged in fights have a way of capturing the attention of many viewers. Presently, a viral video is circulating, featuring an intense battle between an elephant and a rhino as they fiercely lock horns.

The viral video, originally shared by IFS (Indian Forest Service) officer Susanta Nanda, provides a fascinating visual account of the encounter between the elephant and the rhino. The footage captures the initial stance of the elephant, positioned defiantly in front of the rhino. Within a few seconds, the rhino launches a charge towards the imposing jumbo. However, despite its aggressive attempt, the rhino soon realizes the futility of its efforts in tackling the much larger elephant, even with the advantage of its horns.

Towards the conclusion of the video, it becomes evident that the rhino accepts its defeat in the face of the elephant's formidable presence. Recognizing the insurmountable challenge posed by the much larger and stronger tusker, the rhino decides to withdraw from the scene. This display of retreat indicates the rhino's understanding of its limitations and the acknowledgment that continuing the confrontation would be futile.

The struggle between the two animals showcases the stark contrast in size and strength. The sheer magnitude of the elephant appears to overpower the rhino, demonstrating the significance of size and dominance in determining the outcome of such confrontations in the animal kingdom. The video provides a glimpse into the natural instincts and dynamics at play between these magnificent creatures, leaving viewers in awe of their power and the hierarchy within their respective species.

Since its posting, the video has garnered significant attention, accumulating over 55,000 views and sparking a multitude of reactions from viewers. People were both surprised and shocked by the unique and unexpected encounter captured in the footage. The spectacle of an elephant and a rhino engaging in such a confrontation undoubtedly left many viewers in awe.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news
Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 720 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.