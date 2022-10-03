Intense battle between snake and kitten goes viral; Watch the video to find out who wins

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: In a video that is fascinating as well as somewhat scary, a snake and a kitten were captured fighting with each other. The short clip was posted on Instagram by a user named @10_viper_21 and has gone viral on social media.

The hair-raising video shows the intense battle between a cat and a snake. In the video, a viper can be seen launching deadly attacks on cat. However, we won’t spoil the excitement by describing what the clip shows. Take a look yourself:

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered around 2.1m views. Netizens had a lot to say about the clip, and they took to the comments section to express their thoughts. While some had questions, others were simply fascinated.

“What incredible footage!! Thanks for sharing,” wrote a user. “This is so scary for cat” shared another. “Goosebumps OMG” commented a third.