Intense battle between snake and kitten goes viral; Watch the video to find out who wins

The hair-raising video shows the intense battle between a kitten and a snake.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Team |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 09:09 AM IST

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: In a video that is fascinating as well as somewhat scary, a snake and a kitten were captured fighting with each other. The short clip was posted on Instagram by a user named @10_viper_21 and has gone viral on social media.

The hair-raising video shows the intense battle between a cat and a snake. In the video, a viper can be seen launching deadly attacks on cat.  However, we won’t spoil the excitement by describing what the clip shows. Take a look yourself:

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered around 2.1m views. Netizens had a lot to say about the clip, and they took to the comments section to express their thoughts. While some had questions, others were simply fascinated.

READ: Video of Samajwadi Party leader hugging Mahatma Gandhi's statue, crying 'Bapu' goes viral

“What incredible footage!! Thanks for sharing,” wrote a user. “This is so scary for cat” shared another. “Goosebumps OMG” commented a third.

