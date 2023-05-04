Internet confirms this Swiggy delivery agent as biggest fan of Royal Challengers Bangalore, video is viral

screengrab

New Delhi: Cricket is a religion in India, and followers of the game prefer to show their support for their favourite team and players. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is officially underway, and supporters are going all out to show their support for their favourite team. But one fan is stealing the show: a Swiggy delivery guy who has shown to be the biggest RCB fan around! A video of him has gone popular on the internet, demonstrating why his unrivalled passion and love for the squad is just terrific! The now-viral footage was shared on Twitter by a user named Pulkit and it has accumulated more than 225k views.

Probably the biggest RCB fan pic.twitter.com/cqVc6jSE64 — Pulkit May 2, 2023

The video showed the how the delivery guy decorated his red motorbike with stickers of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, as well as phrases supporting RCB. The entire bike is decorated with stickers of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in RCB colours, as well as slogans like 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' (This year, the cup is ours).

The delivery man stated that he misses AB de Villiers in the IPL and loves Kohli's cover drive. The motorcycle has a Delhi licence plate and RCB stickers on the rear mudguard.



"Probably the biggest RCB fan," the caption stated.

So far, the video has received over 2 lakh views. Social media users praised the man's loyalty to RCB and expressed their appreciation in the comments area. Some even demanded that he be given free tickets to a game.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video:

“True bhai king kohli for a reason,” posted a user. “Bro is RCB fan for 15 yrs meanwhile I gave up after they got all out for 49,” shared another. “That bike though,” expressed a third. “Your bike is so gorgeous,” commented a fourth. “Go Aaar Ceee Beeee” wrote a fifth.