Intelligent cat stops toddler from grabbing balcony railings, viral video impresses internet

However, one viral cat video demonstrates that cats can be quite empathetic and aware of their human companions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 04:13 PM IST

screengrab

Viral video: Cats are commonly mocked on the internet for their lack of empathy. Unlike dogs, who spend their waking hours trying to get or give attention to their human companions, cats prefer to be left alone to do whatever cats want. Despite the fact that kitten videos are extremely popular on the internet, they are usually about cats doing stupid things. However, one viral cat video demonstrates that cats can be quite empathetic and aware of their human companions.

The undated video, which was shared on Twitter by user named @Gabriele_Corno, shows the cat gently pawing the toddler as he tries to latch onto the railing.

The clip went viral and garnered more than 10,000 views. Many people who saw the video praised the cat for its quick thinking in keeping the toddler away from the railings, preventing a fatal accident.

Take a look at some of the responses below:

