‘Instant Karma’: Thief drills hole in temple wall, screams for help after getting stuck

We have often heard that Karma will be served, and that destiny always does justice to those who do ill but have you ever seen it happen in real life? Recently, Karma hit hard on this suspected thief from Andhra Pradesh.

As per locals, the thief was trying to secretly escape with some precious jewels by digging a hole in the temple wall. Instead, he himself got trapped in the hole and had to later shout to ask for help after committing the theft.

Hearing him screaming, the locals came out to help. Some even offered him water and later handed him over to the police for further action.

According to reports, the incident took place in Jadimudi village of Kanchili mandal of Srikakulam district on April 5.

The man, who has been identified as Paparao, is now under police custody.

What do you think about this incident? Was it ‘divine justice’ or just ‘pure coincidence’?