A daredevil learned a lesson about not to pull a crocodile's tail the very hard way! In a video, widely being shared online, a man is seen pulling the tail of a crocodile and placing his hands on its back. The next thing you know is the man was brutally attacked by the giant reptile.

The video has been shared on Instagram by Daily Mail, with the title, "Man receives instant karma after yanking a crocodile's tail". The incident took place in Namibia when a border security guard, 41, who was by the Etaka waterhole, pulled a 10-foot-long Nile crocodile's tail. The angry reptile retaliated with a powerful bite in his left arm.

As per the report by Daily Mail, the victim was soon rushed to a hospital where he received dozens of stitches. Furthermore, he remains in a stable condition.

