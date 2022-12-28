Instagram star Ruhee Dosani beats cricketer Shreyas Iyer in 'handkerchief game', watch

Ruhee Dosani beats Shreyas Iyer in handkerchief game | Photo: Instragram/ruheedosani

US-based Indian digital content creator Ruhee Dosani and renowned Indian cricketers have uploaded a video on her Instagram account and it is catching many eyeballs. She uploaded a video of an interpretation of Amir khan and Gracy Sing starrer movie Lagaan, instead of cricket, they have a contest in the handkerchief game.

In the handkerchief game two contestants move in circles and try to grab the handkerchief first. The one who gets it first and runs back to their team without being caught by the opponent wins.

Coming back to the video, Ruhee Dosani is seen wearing traditional Indian attire (Red lehenga choli) and contests with her opponent, Shreyas Iyer, India's right-handed batsman.

Read: Niagara Falls freezes due to blizzard, see beautiful photos

In the background plays the famous song 'Chale Chalo' from the movie. In the video, Ruhee gets the handkerchief first and Iyer is seen disappointed and dares her to compete in cricket.

Ruhee uploaded the video with the caption, 'Lagaan 2.0'. The video has so far garnered 3.6 lakh likes. Ruhee has over 2.4 million followers on her Instagram account.