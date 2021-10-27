Instagram influencer poses near her father's open casket, gets brutally trolled for her photos

In a world that is fixated with likes, comments, and more importantly social validation, a social media 'influencer' by the name Jayne Rivera, based in Florida, did something unusual by posing for and posting photos at her father’s funeral. Such was the backlash that she eventually had to end up deleting her Instagram account, which had more than 80,000 followers.

Disgusted by her insensitivity, people were not far behind to trash her post wherein she was seen standing next to her father’s open casket. The caption she used to bid adieu to her departed father was, "Butterfly fly away. Rip Papi you were my best friend. A life well-lived."

As per The Daily Mail, she had also used the hashtag #dadless in her post. The fitness model posted her pictures in a series of poses ranging from hands being clasped in prayer to smiling and looking over her shoulder.

The series of eight pictures, which are no longer available on her Instagram account, invited various reactions from people who called the whole act “vile”, “disgusting”, and “sick”.

The funeral photo shoot did not go down well with her followers who flooded her comments section and called her out for the "disrespectful" act. Even after being at the receiving end, she did not take down the posts until her act triggered the Internet at large.

Soon after people took it upon themselves to morally educate her, she had lost a chunk of her followers on Instagram. It is also reported that Jayne also has 300,000-plus TikTok followers. Most of her posts and pictures are around fashion, travel, and swimwear.

Reportedly, Jayne’s late father was a veteran and that was also one of the reasons why the post evoked so many emotions for people in the US.