Viral

Inspiring! 68-Year-old woman begins working out at gym, viral video impresses internet

At 68 years young, she became an internet sensation after a video of her sweating it out at the gym went viral, inspiring countless people to embark on their own fitness journeys.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

New Delhi: In the vast ocean of the internet, where viral videos come and go, one remarkable woman managed to capture the hearts of many worldwide. At 68 years young, she became an internet sensation after a video of her sweating it out at the gym went viral, inspiring countless people to embark on their own fitness journeys.

The video, initially posted on Instagram by her loving son, Ajay Sangwan, showcased the woman's determination and enthusiasm as she began her fitness transformation. Taking charge of her health and well-being, she fearlessly embraced the challenges that lay ahead. Her son, acting as her unwavering support system, managed her Instagram account under the name @weightliftermummy and shared the video with the heartfelt caption, "Mom decided to make changes in her." Little did they know that this seemingly ordinary act would lead to extraordinary results.

 

The response to the video was overwhelming. Within a short span, her account gained a whopping 6,000 followers and counting. The admiration poured in from people of all ages and backgrounds, united by the inspiring display of strength and perseverance. The woman's video struck a chord with viewers who saw not just a fitness journey but a testament to the power of will and dedication.

In the captivating video, the 68-year-old woman effortlessly lifted heavy weights, defying the notion that age is a barrier to physical strength. She flawlessly executed exercises like squats and planks, challenging stereotypes and breaking down barriers. Under the loving guidance of her son, she proved that age was merely a number and that one's potential for growth and improvement was limitless.

Internet users praised the woman's tenacity and her son's unwavering support, applauding their combined efforts to promote a healthier and more active lifestyle. Messages of encouragement flooded her social media account, with one user writing, "Inspirational mom for us." Another heartfelt comment read, "Great work aunty ji"

