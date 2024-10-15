People have been curious to see the interior of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach. To satisfy this curiosity, a user on X showcasing the sleeper coach’s interior

Vande Bharat trains have always been in the news for their luxury and modern features, which attract many passengers. The trains also have staff onboard to address any complaints. Now, after the successful operation of Vande Bharat's seating-only trains, sleeper coaches will soon be introduced.

People have been curious to see the interior of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach. To satisfy this curiosity, a user on X showcasing the sleeper coach’s interior. This video has sparked reactions from many users.

Vande Bharat Sleeper, the future of Indian railways.



(-@trainwalebhaiya) pic.twitter.com/0DbUn40Fr9 — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) October 14, 2024

In the comments, people expressed their admiration for the sleeper coach. One user noted that the Indian Railways has modernised its coaches over the last decade, but keeping the Vande Bharat sleeper coach in good condition would be the responsibility of passengers. Another user described the sleeper class as “amazing.” Many people shared similar thoughts, urging fellow citizens to maintain the cleanliness and quality of the coach.

The video begins by showing the exterior of the train, followed by a tour of the driver’s cabin, washrooms, and entry areas. The camera then moves to the sleeper coaches, starting with the third AC coach, which looks brand new. Afterward, the second AC coach is shown, with its seating arrangements impressing many viewers.