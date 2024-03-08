Twitter
Inside the daily life of a Google employee: From gourmet food to office gym sessions, watch

A viral video showcasing the daily routine of a Google software engineer has captivated viewers, offering a peek into the tech giant's workplace culture and employee perks.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 08, 2024, 09:15 AM IST

A captivating video offering an insider's glimpse into the daily routine of a Google software engineer has sparked widespread interest, shedding light on the company's workplace culture and employee perks.

The video stars Saloni Rakholiya, who kicks off her day promptly at 9:20 a.m., unveiling snippets of her morning rituals which include perusing her schedule and indulging in a sumptuous breakfast provided by Google. The breakfast spread, boasting an array of dishes, showcases the tech giant's commitment to catering to diverse tastes.

As the day unfolds, Saloni effortlessly navigates through meetings and coding sessions, interspersed with well-timed breaks like a quick workout at the office gym. The footage also highlights the abundance of snacks available, highlighting Google's efforts to ensure employee satisfaction and well-being.

Come lunchtime, viewers are treated to a visual feast featuring a tantalizing array of dishes, underscoring Google's dedication to culinary excellence and diversity in its offerings. The video provides a fascinating peek into the inner workings of one of the world's leading tech companies and the myriad perks it extends to its workforce.

"I'm motivated to join Google just for the food," remarked one Instagram user, echoing the sentiments of many captivated viewers.

"After watching this reel, I'm reconsidering my decision not to return to work. Google seems like a dream workplace," shared another user, impressed by the glimpse into the company's environment.

With tongue-in-cheek humor, a third user quipped, "It looks like your job is to eat, and work is just a side hustle during breaks."

