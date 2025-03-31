Olympic shooter Manu Bhaker gives a tour of her beautifully designed Faridabad home, featuring Sabyasachi’s Pichwai-inspired wallpaper and a blend of tradition and modern aesthetics.

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker, who won a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, recently gave viewers a virtual tour of her newly renovated home in Faridabad. The 3BHK apartment, which she gifted to her parents, is a deeply personal space that reflects comfort, warmth, and family bonding.

During the home tour with Asian Paints, Bhaker shared how the interiors were designed to capture the essence of her mother. The house, where she lives with her parents and brother, has a minimalistic yet elegant look, combining modern aesthetics with traditional influences.

One of the most eye-catching features of the home is the beautiful wallpaper from Sabyasachi’s Nilaya collection, inspired by Pichwai art. This traditional art form, which originated in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, is associated with Lord Krishna, especially in his form as Shrinathji. The wallpaper is adorned with intricate designs of flora, fauna, cows, and trees, representing Vrindavan’s scenic beauty. Bhaker revealed that this design choice was close to her heart, saying, “Cows and trees — this is our vibe.”

Pichwai paintings, as explained by Prof Rajan Shripad Fulari from the World University of Design, are usually done on cloth and used as temple hangings. This art form dates back to the 17th century and holds deep religious and cultural significance.

Beyond the wallpaper, Bhaker’s home has several other thoughtful design elements. Her medals are proudly displayed on the walls, serving as a reminder of her achievements. The living area features sectional wooden furniture, which creates a clean and structured look. The color scheme of the house is carefully planned—soft blue and pastel green bring calmness to her parents’ bedroom, while neutral tones in her brother’s space create a relaxing and practical environment.

Bhaker shared that her mother played a big role in selecting the home’s design elements. “This (Sabyasachi) wallpaper was my mom’s pick,” she said. For Bhaker, home is all about comfort, love, and the presence of her mother. She emotionally expressed, “If she hadn’t stood by me, I wouldn’t have made it here.”

With its blend of tradition and modernity, Bhaker’s home is not just a place to live but a space that holds deep sentimental value for her and her family.