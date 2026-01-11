FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kashmiri man Ahad Sheikh attempted to offer namaz at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, raised slogans; detained; family says, 'mentally...'

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar swears by this no-product skincare routine for natural glow

Sacked IAS Puja Khedkar, family drugged, tied with ropes by Nepali house help at Pune Bungalow; mobile, valuables looted

Fire breaks out at flat linked to Premanand Ji Maharaj in Mathura’s Vrindavan, thick smoke triggers panic; cause suspected to be...

Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 2000 episodes, Ekta Kapoor celebrates historic feat: 'Always believed...'

Inside Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s dreamy christian wedding, Kriti Sanon turns bridesmaid; see VIRAL pics

Dhurandhar box office collection day 37: Ranveer Singh film crushes Prabhas' The Raja Saab, crosses Rs 850 crore in India

Who was Rachna Yadav? 44-year-old woman shot dead outside home in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, was key witness in husband's murder case

Rahul Mamkootathil rape case: Victim shares emotional message after arrest of expelled MLA, says ‘You saw what was done…’

Viral video: Fire breaks out inside theatre during The Raja Saab screening after Prabhas fans perform aarti, burst crackers

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kashmiri man Ahad Sheikh attempted to offer namaz at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, raised slogans; detained; family says, 'mentally...'

Kashmiri man Ahad Sheikh attempted to offer namaz at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir...

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar swears by this no-product skincare routine for natural glow

Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar swears by this no-produ

Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 2000 episodes, Ekta Kapoor celebrates historic feat: 'Always believed...'

Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 2000 episodes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...

Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner dies at 43

Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark in Amritsar, know its history, it is owned by...

Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark

Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah to watch in 2026

Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah t

HomeViral

VIRAL

Inside Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s dreamy christian wedding, Kriti Sanon turns bridesmaid; see VIRAL pics

Inside Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur. Kriti Sanon turns bridesmaid as viral photos and videos take over social media.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jan 11, 2026, 01:38 PM IST

Inside Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s dreamy christian wedding, Kriti Sanon turns bridesmaid; see VIRAL pics
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben have officially begun their new journey together. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy Christian wedding ceremony held in Udaipur, surrounded by close friends and family. Pictures and videos from the celebration have taken social media by storm.

A fairytale Christian wedding

The wedding took place in a beautiful white-themed setting. The ceremony was elegant, warm, and personal, reflecting the couple’s quiet charm. A source close to the family confirmed that the couple exchanged vows in the presence of loved ones.

Celebrity guests in attendance

Untitled design (17)Several Bollywood celebrities attended the wedding. Disha Patani and Mouni Roy shared glimpses from the venue on Instagram. Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik were also present. Kabir Bahia, rumoured to be Kriti Sanon’s boyfriend, was spotted posing with the filmmakers.

Kriti Sanon turns bridesmaid

One of the biggest highlights was when Kriti Sanon turned bridesmaid for her sister. Kriti looked radiant in a sea-green gown as she stood by Nupur’s side during the celebrations, winning hearts online.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Viral wedding moments

A viral video from the wedding shows Nupur and Stebin cutting their wedding cake and celebrating with champagne. Fans loved the candid moments that captured the joy and excitement of the newlyweds.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kashmiri man Ahad Sheikh attempted to offer namaz at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, raised slogans; detained; family says, 'mentally...'
Kashmiri man Ahad Sheikh attempted to offer namaz at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir...
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar swears by this no-product skincare routine for natural glow
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar swears by this no-produ
Sacked IAS Puja Khedkar, family drugged, tied with ropes by Nepali house help at Pune Bungalow; mobile, valuables looted
Sacked IAS Puja Khedkar, family drugged, tied with ropes and looted by Nepali...
Fire breaks out at flat linked to Premanand Ji Maharaj in Mathura’s Vrindavan, thick smoke triggers panic; cause suspected to be...
Fire breaks out at flat linked to Premanand Ji Maharaj in Mathura’s Vrindavan
Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 2000 episodes, Ekta Kapoor celebrates historic feat: 'Always believed...'
Smriti Irani's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completes 2000 episodes
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who was Prashant Tamang? Cop-turned-singer, Indian Idol 3 winner, will be seen in Battle of Galwan, died at 43 due to...
Who was Prashant Tamang? Indian Idol 3 winner dies at 43
Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark in Amritsar, know its history, it is owned by...
Rahman Dakait’s lavish bungalow in Dhurandhar is 150-year-old heritage landmark
Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah to watch in 2026
Missing Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha? 6 upcoming K-dramas of Kim Seon Ho - Shin Min Ah t
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse to HRX sportswear, film earnings, here’s how much he earns
Hrithik Roshan Net Worth REVEALED: From luxury Mumbai house, Lonavala Farmhouse
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: A look at her political journey from student activist to West Bengal CM
Mamata Banerjee at 71 leads protest against I-PAC raids: Look political journey
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement