Inside Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s dreamy christian wedding, Kriti Sanon turns bridesmaid; see VIRAL pics

Inside Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s dreamy Christian wedding in Udaipur. Kriti Sanon turns bridesmaid as viral photos and videos take over social media.

Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben have officially begun their new journey together. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy Christian wedding ceremony held in Udaipur, surrounded by close friends and family. Pictures and videos from the celebration have taken social media by storm.

A fairytale Christian wedding

The wedding took place in a beautiful white-themed setting. The ceremony was elegant, warm, and personal, reflecting the couple’s quiet charm. A source close to the family confirmed that the couple exchanged vows in the presence of loved ones.

Celebrity guests in attendance

Several Bollywood celebrities attended the wedding. Disha Patani and Mouni Roy shared glimpses from the venue on Instagram. Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik were also present. Kabir Bahia, rumoured to be Kriti Sanon’s boyfriend, was spotted posing with the filmmakers.

Kriti Sanon turns bridesmaid

One of the biggest highlights was when Kriti Sanon turned bridesmaid for her sister. Kriti looked radiant in a sea-green gown as she stood by Nupur’s side during the celebrations, winning hearts online.

Viral wedding moments

A viral video from the wedding shows Nupur and Stebin cutting their wedding cake and celebrating with champagne. Fans loved the candid moments that captured the joy and excitement of the newlyweds.