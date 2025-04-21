Mukesh Ambani’s ancestral home in Gujarat, now a memorial for Dhirubhai Ambani, reflects the family’s rich heritage and is open to the public for just Rs 2.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, lives in Antilia—one of the world’s most expensive homes worth Rs 15,000 crore. But not many people know about his ancestral home in Gujarat, which holds deep emotional, cultural, and historical value for the Ambani family. This beautiful mansion, located in the village of Chorwad in Junagadh district near the Arabian Sea, is known as ‘Mangarolvalano Delo’.

Built over 100 years ago on a 1.2-acre plot, the property is currently valued at Rs 100 crore. The mansion is surrounded by a peaceful garden filled with trees and colourful flowers. It is a two-storey home designed in traditional Gujarati style, with a central courtyard, multiple rooms, a wide veranda, and old-style architecture that still remains intact even after modern renovations.

In the early 20th century, a local landlord owned the house and rented a part of it to Hirachand Gordhanbhai Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s grandfather. He lived there with his wife Jamnaben and their six children. Among them was Dhirubhai Ambani, who was born in 1932. Dhirubhai spent his childhood playing, studying, and dreaming inside this very house. At the age of 16, he moved to Aden (now in Yemen) for work but always returned to his childhood home even after building his business empire in Mumbai.

After Dhirubhai Ambani passed away in 2002, the Ambani family decided to buy the entire mansion and turn it into a memorial. It was officially opened to the public in 2011 and named “The Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial House.” The house is divided into two parts—one private section for the family, and another open to the public, each with its own entrance.

Visitors to the public section can see Dhirubhai’s photos, documents, awards, and personal items that showcase his journey from a small-town boy to one of India’s most respected businessmen. The private section includes family rooms, a meditation area, a prayer hall, and even a library and conference space.

Two renowned firms, Amitabh Teaotia Designs and Abhikram, were in charge of the restoration. They preserved the traditional beauty of the home while adding eco-friendly features like solar panels, rainwater harvesting systems, and organic farming spaces.

The mansion is open to visitors from 9 AM to 6 PM every day except Mondays and public holidays. The entry fee is just Rs 2, and a guided tour costs Rs 10. There’s even a small shop inside where visitors can buy books and souvenirs. Many people, including students and locals, come here to pay respect to Dhirubhai Ambani and find motivation in his inspiring life story.