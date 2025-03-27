The highlight of the wedding is their $500 million mega yacht, Koru, the largest sailing yacht ever built.

Billionaire Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez are set to tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Venice this June. The couple, known for their extravagant lifestyle, has chosen one of the most picturesque cities in the world for their nuptials, ensuring a celebration fit for royalty.

A Wedding on the High Seas

The highlight of the wedding is their $500 million mega yacht, Koru, the largest sailing yacht ever built. The 415-foot-long vessel, known for its opulence and sustainability, is where Bezos proposed to Sanchez in May 2023. However, despite its grandeur, Koru will not serve as the primary venue. Due to its enormous size, it will be used only as a water taxi in Venice, allowing the couple and their guests to move around the city in style.

Luxury Hotels for a Four-Day Celebration

Bezos and Sanchez have reportedly booked two of Venice’s most luxurious hotels—The Gritti Palace and Aman Venice—for their multi-day wedding celebrations. These hotels, known for their rich history and unmatched service, will host the couple’s close friends, family, and high-profile guests over four days of extravagant festivities.

A Star-Studded Guest List

The wedding is expected to be a gathering of the world’s biggest names from business, Hollywood, and politics. Among the invited guests are billionaire Bill Gates, Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Eva Longoria, Katy Perry, and Orlando Bloom. Reality TV mogul Kim Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner, and media icons Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King are also expected to attend. Additionally, Ivanka Trump has been invited, making the event a true blend of power, wealth, and celebrity status.

Jeff Bezos’ Journey to Love

Jeff Bezos was previously married to MacKenzie Scott for 25 years, with whom he shares four children—three sons and an adopted daughter. The couple divorced in 2019, and later that year, Bezos and Sanchez made their relationship public. Since then, they have been inseparable, often spotted together at high-profile events and vacations across the world.

Also read: Gautam Adani shares viral video of wheelchair-bound employee of Adani Group doing bungee jumping, WATCH