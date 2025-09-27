Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Inside Google’s 27th Birthday Bash: Bengaluru employee shares rare behind-the-scenes moments

Bengaluru-based Google employee shared glimpses from the company’s 27th birthday celebrations, giving a rare peek into the cheerful workplace atmosphere and the sense of community at the tech giant.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 03:26 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Inside Google’s 27th Birthday Bash: Bengaluru employee shares rare behind-the-scenes moments
Rare glimpse from the Bengaluru campus

Google recently marked its 27th birthday with a nostalgic tribute to its very first logo from 1998 on the homepage. While the world noticed the doodle, inside its offices the milestone was celebrated with equal excitement. At Google’s Bengaluru campus, a project management apprentice who joined six months ago shared her experience of the birthday party on LinkedIn.

She described how the celebrations turned the office café into a lively space filled with chatter, laughter, and a spread of delicious food. Of course, no birthday is complete without cake, and she highlighted how this simple tradition brought employees together. Her words reflected pride and joy at being part of a global company while enjoying small, meaningful moments of togetherness at work.

Untitled-design-2

ALSO READ: Google birthday: Why search engine marks September 27 as its big day; know history, significance and more

More than just a party

Beyond the balloons and cake, the employee also reflected on Google’s role in daily life. From Search and Maps to YouTube and Gmail, she noted how Google products have become inseparable from our routines. Her post, along with photos of the celebration, struck a chord with colleagues and followers who commented about how these tools have shaped the way people live, work, and connect.

Untitled-design-1

The behind-the-scenes glimpse also showcased how company traditions; like celebrating anniversaries, foster a sense of belonging among employees. For a global giant like Google, such occasions not only mark a corporate milestone but also strengthen workplace culture, making employees feel part of something bigger than just their roles.

The Bengaluru celebration, simple yet spirited, reminded everyone that technology may power the world, but it’s people who create the heart of a company.

