Inside Farah Khan’s luxurious Udaipur getaway at Taj Fateh Prakash Palace; price of suite will surprise you

The Taj Fateh Prakash Palace is one of Udaipur’s most luxurious properties, known for its rich history and stunning design.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 10:32 PM IST

Inside Farah Khan’s luxurious Udaipur getaway at Taj Fateh Prakash Palace; price of suite will surprise you
    Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently travelled to Udaipur, often called the city of lakes, and gave her fans a peek into her grand stay at the famous Taj Fateh Prakash Palace. In a YouTube video shared on September 10, she showed glimpses of her royal experience and even met Lakshyaraj Singh, the king of Mewar, which made her trip extra special.

    A palace full of history

    The Taj Fateh Prakash Palace is one of Udaipur’s most luxurious properties, known for its rich history and stunning design. It has long been a favourite choice for tourists and celebrities who wish to enjoy royal-style living. With its majestic architecture and old-world charm, the palace offers guests a unique experience of Mewar’s heritage.

    Farah’s royal suite

    Farah stayed in the royal suite of the palace, which reflects the grandeur of Mewar’s culture. The suite has high ceilings, colourful frescoes, hand-painted walls, and antique furniture. The elegant four-poster bed, chandeliers, and large mirrors add to its charm. From the windows, guests can enjoy breathtaking views of Lake Pichola and the famous Lake Palace.

    Cost of the experience

    According to MakeMyTrip, the cost of staying in this royal suite is around Rs 36,000 per night. The high price comes with the promise of luxury, comfort, and a touch of history.

    Amenities and experiences

    The property offers several facilities to make the stay memorable. Guests can relax at the outdoor pool, dine at the in-house restaurant and bar, and use high-speed Wi-Fi. Airport transfers, valet parking, and car rentals are also available. The palace is wheelchair-friendly and has a 24-hour front desk for assistance.

    To give guests a taste of local culture, the hotel arranges heritage walks, folk dance performances, and boat rides on Lake Pichola, which is just 400 meters away. The location is convenient as well, with the railway station and airport within easy reach.

    Also read: Japanese student designs 'smart bra' that unlocks only with boyfriend's fingerprint: 'Only your boyfriend can open'

     

