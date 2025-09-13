PM Modi's BIG message for Nepal interim PM Sushila Karki: 'Confident that she will...'
Why India can’t boycott Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025? BJP MP Anurag Thakur breaks silence
Nepal to hold parliamentary elections on March 5, announces President Ramchandra Paudel
iPhone 16 to get massive price cut in Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, to be available at just Rs...
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Saim Ayub dismisses India pressure with epic one-liner ahead of blockbuster clash
FIR filed against Congress over AI video mocking PM Modi, his late mother
PM Modi's cheeky jibe at animal lovers: 'Most of them do not consider...'
Inside Farah Khan’s luxurious Udaipur getaway at Taj Fateh Prakash Palace; price of suite will surprise you
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: India coach drops massive hint on playing XI for mega clash against Pakistan
ITR Filing 2025: Haven’t got your refund yet? These 5 mistakes could be the reason
VIRAL
The Taj Fateh Prakash Palace is one of Udaipur’s most luxurious properties, known for its rich history and stunning design.
Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently travelled to Udaipur, often called the city of lakes, and gave her fans a peek into her grand stay at the famous Taj Fateh Prakash Palace. In a YouTube video shared on September 10, she showed glimpses of her royal experience and even met Lakshyaraj Singh, the king of Mewar, which made her trip extra special.
The Taj Fateh Prakash Palace is one of Udaipur’s most luxurious properties, known for its rich history and stunning design. It has long been a favourite choice for tourists and celebrities who wish to enjoy royal-style living. With its majestic architecture and old-world charm, the palace offers guests a unique experience of Mewar’s heritage.
Farah stayed in the royal suite of the palace, which reflects the grandeur of Mewar’s culture. The suite has high ceilings, colourful frescoes, hand-painted walls, and antique furniture. The elegant four-poster bed, chandeliers, and large mirrors add to its charm. From the windows, guests can enjoy breathtaking views of Lake Pichola and the famous Lake Palace.
According to MakeMyTrip, the cost of staying in this royal suite is around Rs 36,000 per night. The high price comes with the promise of luxury, comfort, and a touch of history.
The property offers several facilities to make the stay memorable. Guests can relax at the outdoor pool, dine at the in-house restaurant and bar, and use high-speed Wi-Fi. Airport transfers, valet parking, and car rentals are also available. The palace is wheelchair-friendly and has a 24-hour front desk for assistance.
To give guests a taste of local culture, the hotel arranges heritage walks, folk dance performances, and boat rides on Lake Pichola, which is just 400 meters away. The location is convenient as well, with the railway station and airport within easy reach.
Also read: Japanese student designs ‘smart bra’ that unlocks only with boyfriend’s fingerprint: 'Only your boyfriend can open'