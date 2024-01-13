Inside details of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations

Know all about the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani is all set to get married to Radhika Merchant, daughter of entrepreneur Viren Merchant. Their pre-wedding invitation card is going viral on social media.

Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations are scheduled to begin on March 1 and it will go on till March 3, as per the invite. Mukesh and Nita Ambani have included a handwritten note inside the invitation card. In the card, the Ambanis mentioned that families have decided to travel to Jamnagar, Gujarat to begin this new journey for Anant and Radhika.

The invite was posted on social media by the official Instagram handle of viral bhayani.

The couple got engaged in January 2023 in a grand ceremony. The engagement ceremony included Gujarati traditions including the 'Gol Dhana' and 'Chunari Vidhi'. It was one of the most memorable memories of the past year. Anant and Radhik have been together for a long time.

While Anant Ambani needs no introduction, Radhika Merchant is the daughter of entrepreneurs Virena and Shaila Merchant. Radhika Merchant is also on the board of directors in Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. This leading pharma company was founded by Radhika's father Viren Merchant.

