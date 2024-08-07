Inside details of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's honeymoon resort: Luxurious 100-foot pool and..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, farmer’s son who sold items on cycle, built Rs 23000 crore firm with loan of Rs 15000, owns India’s leading...

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

Speed of 157 kmph! This Indian bowler was dangerous than Bumrah and Shami, career ended in just 2 months due to...

5 dead after helicopter crashes in Nepal

Only Bollywood star who owns Rs 3 crore EV, just one film-old, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Aamir, secret is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

Speed of 157 kmph! This Indian bowler was dangerous than Bumrah and Shami, career ended in just 2 months due to...

Speed of 157 kmph! This Indian bowler was dangerous than Bumrah and Shami, career ended in just 2 months due to...

Only Bollywood star who owns Rs 3 crore EV, just one film-old, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Aamir, secret is...

Only Bollywood star who owns Rs 3 crore EV, just one film-old, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Aamir, secret is...

7 fastest electric cars in the world 

7 fastest electric cars in the world 

8 most popular chai varieties in India

8 most popular chai varieties in India

Indian actors in Rs 1000-crore club

Indian actors in Rs 1000-crore club

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Breaking Olympics 2024: Heartbreak For India! Vinesh Phogat Disqualified Ahead Of Gold Match

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Passengers Recount Scary Unrest After Air India Flight Lands in Delhi

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

Lok Sabha: TMC MP Sayani Ghosh Attacks Modi Government, Says 'Vikas Ki Mausi 10 Saal Mein..'

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

This Sunny Deol blockbuster was inspired by Hollywood classic, was rejected by Mithun, Mamta Kulkarni, remade in...

Only Bollywood star who owns Rs 3 crore EV, just one film-old, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Aamir, secret is...

Only Bollywood star who owns Rs 3 crore EV, just one film-old, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Aamir, secret is...

Ananya Panday finds new bae post breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur; know his connection to Mukesh Ambani's family

Ananya Panday finds new bae post breakup with Aditya Roy Kapur; know his connection to Mukesh Ambani's family

HomeViral

Viral

Inside details of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's honeymoon resort: Luxurious 100-foot pool and..

As per the Four Seasons website, the resort, overlooking Prieta Bay, is spread across 18,475 sq ft and is equipped with three king beds, eight full beds, and two twin beds. The resort also has a beautiful view of the Pacific Ocean, combining cosmopolitan elegance with homely comfort.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 03:07 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Inside details of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's honeymoon resort: Luxurious 100-foot pool and..
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant (L), Casa Las Olas (R) Photo via www.fourseasons.com
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani, in an extravagant ceremony stretching six days, married Radhika Merchant on July 12. The Ambani wedding is being called the world's most expensive wedding to date. Several reports have claimed that Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of over Rs 10 lakh crore, spent a whopping Rs 5000 crore on his son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant's wedding. 

As per reports, after their wedding celebrations and marking their appearance at the Paris Olympics 2024, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Costa Rica. The newlyweds reached Costa Rica on August 1, as per the General Directorate of Migration. 

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are reportedly staying at Casa Las Olas, a luxurious Four Seasons resort situated in the picturesque region of Guanacaste. The price per night for staying at this resort is a whopping  $30,000 i.e. over Rs 25 lakh. 

As per the Four Seasons website, the resort, overlooking Prieta Bay, is spread across 18,475 sq ft and is equipped with three king beds, eight full beds, and two twin beds. The resort also has a beautiful view of the Pacific Ocean, combining cosmopolitan elegance with homely comfort. 

Some unique features of Casa Las Olas include a 100-foot swimming pool, a chef’s kitchen with dual refrigerators and oven, a fully-equipped gym with a spinning bike, elliptical, free weights, and a media room.

The website describes this stunning property as "a sunken tropical courtyard welcomes you with large palm trees, exposed stucco walls, and an open-air stairway. Master bedrooms on either side of the home overlook the Pacific Ocean, a dramatic rock-face landscape, or the turquoise waters of Varadero Beach."

READ | Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant choose this resort for honeymoon, price per night is Rs..

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani takes zero salary, he never sells his shares, then how does he manage his expenses

Mukesh Ambani takes zero salary, he never sells his shares, then how does he manage his expenses

'Shah Rukh Khan changed my life': John Cena says he was 'starstruck', describes 'emotional' meeting at Ambani wedding

'Shah Rukh Khan changed my life': John Cena says he was 'starstruck', describes 'emotional' meeting at Ambani wedding

Meet Ajay Devgn's actress who is Hema Malini's cousin, had to struggle for films, know her connection to Juhi Chawla

Meet Ajay Devgn's actress who is Hema Malini's cousin, had to struggle for films, know her connection to Juhi Chawla

This blockbuster was rejected by 12 superstars, earned 7 times its budget; Hindi remake became first Indian film to...

This blockbuster was rejected by 12 superstars, earned 7 times its budget; Hindi remake became first Indian film to...

Meet man who left Apple job to build Rs 9000 crore company in just 3 years, not from IIT, IIM, owns India’s fastest....

Meet man who left Apple job to build Rs 9000 crore company in just 3 years, not from IIT, IIM, owns India’s fastest....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

Royal Enfield Classic 350 to Himalayan 650: 5 bikes set to launch in August 2024

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

In pics: Ileana D'Cruz reveals son Koa's face, drops adorable photos from his 1st birthday

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

Who is Sam Merchant? Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend, businessman who parties with Bollywood celebs, is founder of...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

India's most expensive TV show cost more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, Baahubali; faced ban, its budget is...

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

The 'haunted, cursed' bungalow that 'ruined' 3 Bollywood superstars, all lost stardom, went bankrupt after living there

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement