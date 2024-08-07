Inside details of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's honeymoon resort: Luxurious 100-foot pool and..

As per the Four Seasons website, the resort, overlooking Prieta Bay, is spread across 18,475 sq ft and is equipped with three king beds, eight full beds, and two twin beds. The resort also has a beautiful view of the Pacific Ocean, combining cosmopolitan elegance with homely comfort.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani, in an extravagant ceremony stretching six days, married Radhika Merchant on July 12. The Ambani wedding is being called the world's most expensive wedding to date. Several reports have claimed that Mukesh Ambani, with a net worth of over Rs 10 lakh crore, spent a whopping Rs 5000 crore on his son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant's wedding.

As per reports, after their wedding celebrations and marking their appearance at the Paris Olympics 2024, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Costa Rica. The newlyweds reached Costa Rica on August 1, as per the General Directorate of Migration.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are reportedly staying at Casa Las Olas, a luxurious Four Seasons resort situated in the picturesque region of Guanacaste. The price per night for staying at this resort is a whopping $30,000 i.e. over Rs 25 lakh.

Some unique features of Casa Las Olas include a 100-foot swimming pool, a chef’s kitchen with dual refrigerators and oven, a fully-equipped gym with a spinning bike, elliptical, free weights, and a media room.

The website describes this stunning property as "a sunken tropical courtyard welcomes you with large palm trees, exposed stucco walls, and an open-air stairway. Master bedrooms on either side of the home overlook the Pacific Ocean, a dramatic rock-face landscape, or the turquoise waters of Varadero Beach."

