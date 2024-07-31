Inside details of hotel where Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani are staying in Paris, it's rent is Rs...

Amid this, now reports state that the Ambani family members are staying at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Nita Ambani, are currently in the French capital to attend the Paris Olympics 2024.

Several members of the Ambani family are currently in Paris to attend the Paris Olympics 2024. Just today, a video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant went viral as they were spotted exiting a Parisian restaurant with Mukesh Ambani, his daughter Isha Ambani, and her husband Anand Piramal.

Amid this, now reports state that the Ambani family members are staying at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Nita Ambani, are currently in the French capital to attend the Paris Olympics 2024. For the unversed, Nita Ambani is an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member.

Videos shared online show the newlywed couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant entering Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris, which is a five-star hotel. In another video, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani were also seen entering the Four Seasons property.

The Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris is often referred to as a Parisian icon. It is located just off the historic Champs-Élysées, one of the most luxurious and expensive locale. The Four Seasons Hotel George V is well-known, all around the world, for its exceptional services. It is home to many Michelin-starred restaurants, including Le Cinq, Le George, and L'Orangerie.

The Four Seasons Hotel George V first opened in 1928 and is famous for its architecture. It has 244 rooms including suites that merge Parisian luxury with modern comforts.

Reportedly, rooms at Four Seasons Hotel George V start at Rs 1.8 lakh per night, for the most basic rental.

The rates have now almost doubled due to the ongoing Paris Olympics. The hotel premises also have a five-star spa, pool, sauna, an on-site boutique, twice daily housekeeping, and hygiene kits, among other facilities.

READ | Meet Kiara Advani's sister Ishita Advani, as stunning as Bollywood actresses, she works as..