Anant Ambani’s latest acquisition, the Richard Mille RM 26-01 Tourbillon Panda, is a rare luxury watch symbolizing his passion for high-end timepieces and conservation.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of India’s business mogul Mukesh Ambani, has recently caught the public’s attention for his extravagant love for luxury watches. As the current head of a real estate project in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex and a director at Jio Platforms, Anant has developed a reputation for having a passion for high-end timepieces. His latest addition to his watch collection is the Richard Mille RM 26-01 Tourbillon Panda, a rare and luxurious watch that has captured the fascination of watch enthusiasts worldwide.

The Richard Mille RM 26-01 Tourbillon Panda is far from an ordinary watch. This limited-edition timepiece is considered a masterpiece in horology and is highly sought after by collectors around the globe. While its retail price is approximately Rs 5.36 crore (about USD 622,000), its market value is an astonishing Rs 30 crore (around USD 3.5 million), reflecting its exclusivity and luxury. Only 30 pieces of this watch were ever produced, making it an ultra-rare collector’s item.

The watch features a striking case made from 18kt white gold, beautifully adorned with diamonds. Its sleek black leather strap adds to its elegant design, while the fixed diamond-set bezel enhances its luxurious appeal. The dial of the watch is equally impressive, featuring a captivating blue face with silver-tone hands and diamond hour markers. The intricate design showcases a panda surrounded by bamboo shoots, with hand-painted bamboo leaves adding a unique touch to the piece.

Powered by the Richard Mille Calibre RM26-01, the watch includes two tourbillon subdials and a power reserve indicator, which further highlights its technical brilliance. The panda on the dial carries deep significance, symbolizing the national emblem of China and representing conservation efforts for endangered species. This aligns with Anant Ambani’s known commitment to animal habitat conservation, making this watch not just a luxury item but a statement of his values as well.

With its rarity, craftsmanship, and symbolic meaning, the Richard Mille RM 26-01 Tourbillon Panda is a perfect addition to Anant Ambani’s already impressive collection of luxury watches.