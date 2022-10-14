Search icon
‘Innocence at its peak’: Man garlands his wife instead of newly-bought bike, WATCH

The video shows a man putting a garland around his wife's neck instead of garlanding his new motorcycle.

Reported By:DNA Wb Team| Edited By: DNA Wb Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 09:46 AM IST

Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: The Internet never fails to impress us because there is no shortage of content on social media that can make our day and we have a perfect video to prove our statement. Now an absolute adorable video of a couple is going viral on social media and we are sure that the clip wil make you go awww. The video shows a man putting a garland around his wife's neck instead of garlanding his new motorcycle. Innocence at its peak, Right?

Take a look here: 

In the now-viral video,  the elderly couple can be seen inside a showroom taking delivery of a newly purchased motorbike. And when the showroom employee hands the man a garland to welcome the bike, he ends up putting it on his wife. The lady also bows her head at first but then bursts out laughing. So adorable!!

The video went viral after it was tweeted and garnered nearly 605,000 views. Netizens just couldn't get enough of the adorable couple and gushed over them in the comments section.  One user commented, “This is so pure seriously loved it” Another Twitterv user said, “Simplicity at its peak,”.

 

