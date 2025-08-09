Injured Assam elephant forced to walk 95 km, sparks public outrage

The shocking footage showed Maniki's left front leg badly twisted, and she was having difficulty walking even with a mahout (elephant handler) on her back.

A viral video of an injured 48-year-old pet elephant named Maniki limping on a highway in Assam has been widely condemned by wildlife lovers and prompted immediate intervention by forest department officials.

Despite official instructions to transport the elephant by truck, it was being forced to walk nearly 95 km from Kakopathar in Tinsukia district to Dibrugarh for medical treatment.

The elephant's owner, Ruchi Chetia, who hails from Jorhat, had defied forest department guidelines that made transport by vehicles mandatory for the welfare of injured elephants.

According to Mahout Pradeep Moran, the elephant's ordeal began six days before it reached Makum, and it covered only 36 km of the designated 95-km route. The elephant's harrowing journey came to an end when local resident Krishna Majhi gave her shelter at his house in Makum on August 6.

Maniki's ordeal stems from an injury she sustained in Arunachal Pradesh two years ago when a heavy log fell on her left front leg. Despite extensive treatment at the time, the broken leg did not heal properly, leaving the elephant with a permanent bend and limp.

The animal was then brought to Kakopathar, where her condition deteriorated and she needed specialised medical care.

The authorities swung into action immediately on Thursday morning after the viral video. A joint team of district officials, forest department staff, medical experts and environmental activists reached Krishna Majhi's house, where Maniiki was resting.

The medical team immediately administered medication and assessed the elephant's condition.

After the assessment, the forest department and the district administration have ordered Maniiki to rest for three days. They have also directed the owner to transport the elephant to the treatment centre by truck and provide proper medical facilities en route. Officials also informed that now, instead of Dibrugarh, the elephant will be taken to Kaziranga or Guwahati for advanced treatment.

The incident has raised serious questions over the implementation of animal welfare protocols and wildlife conservation guidelines. Officials have indicated that action is being considered against the elephant's owner.