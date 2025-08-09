Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Former US NSA issues BIG warning on Donald Trump's tariffs: 'They could push India...'

Priyanka Chopra hurled abuses at this director for this shocking reason: 'It was hilarious, liberating, and pulled me...'

India’s Test sensation Akash Deep becomes proud owner of high-end SUV after England heroics, it costs Rs...

War 2: CBFC cuts 'sensual' images in Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani-starrer film, 'obscene' dialogue replaced with...

Injured Assam elephant forced to walk 95 km, sparks public outrage

IPL veteran who played alongside Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli joins adult site OnlyFans; says 'Will do stuff that...'

Rinku Singh to Suryakumar Yadav: Indian cricketers showcase sibling goals, celebrate Raksha Bandhan with their sisters

RG Kar rape protest: Rape victim's mother alleges being manhandled as police lathi-charge: 'Bangles broken...'

Viral video: Little girl sings national anthem with eyes closed wins hearts online, netizens say 'India's future is safe'

Dhruv Jurel to lead? Rajasthan Royals drops bombshell hint amid Sanju Samson exit buzz

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats Mohanlal's Empuraan to become highest-grossing Indian film overseas in 2025

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film beats Mohanlal's Empuraan

Priyanka Chopra hurled abuses at this director for this shocking reason: 'It was hilarious, liberating, and pulled me...'

Priyanka Chopra hurled abuses at this director for this shocking reason

India’s Test sensation Akash Deep becomes proud owner of high-end SUV after England heroics, it costs Rs...

India’s Test sensation Akash Deep becomes proud owner of high-end SUV after Engl

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV

OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

HomeViral

VIRAL

Injured Assam elephant forced to walk 95 km, sparks public outrage

The shocking footage showed Maniki's left front leg badly twisted, and she was having difficulty walking even with a mahout (elephant handler) on her back.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 09, 2025, 04:57 PM IST

Injured Assam elephant forced to walk 95 km, sparks public outrage

TRENDING NOW

A viral video of an injured 48-year-old pet elephant named Maniki limping on a highway in Assam has been widely condemned by wildlife lovers and prompted immediate intervention by forest department officials.

Despite official instructions to transport the elephant by truck, it was being forced to walk nearly 95 km from Kakopathar in Tinsukia district to Dibrugarh for medical treatment.

The shocking footage showed Maniki's left front leg badly twisted, and she was having difficulty walking even with a mahout (elephant handler) on her back. The elephant's owner, Ruchi Chetia, who hails from Jorhat, had defied forest department guidelines that made transport by vehicles mandatory for the welfare of injured elephants.

According to Mahout Pradeep Moran, the elephant's ordeal began six days before it reached Makum, and it covered only 36 km of the designated 95-km route. The elephant's harrowing journey came to an end when local resident Krishna Majhi gave her shelter at his house in Makum on August 6.

Maniki's ordeal stems from an injury she sustained in Arunachal Pradesh two years ago when a heavy log fell on her left front leg. Despite extensive treatment at the time, the broken leg did not heal properly, leaving the elephant with a permanent bend and limp.

The animal was then brought to Kakopathar, where her condition deteriorated and she needed specialised medical care.

The authorities swung into action immediately on Thursday morning after the viral video. A joint team of district officials, forest department staff, medical experts and environmental activists reached Krishna Majhi's house, where Maniiki was resting.

The medical team immediately administered medication and assessed the elephant's condition.

After the assessment, the forest department and the district administration have ordered Maniiki to rest for three days. They have also directed the owner to transport the elephant to the treatment centre by truck and provide proper medical facilities en route. Officials also informed that now, instead of Dibrugarh, the elephant will be taken to Kaziranga or Guwahati for advanced treatment.

The incident has raised serious questions over the implementation of animal welfare protocols and wildlife conservation guidelines. Officials have indicated that action is being considered against the elephant's owner.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Will 'Thala' play in IPL 2026? MS Dhoni makes big remark on future with CSK
Will 'Thala' play in IPL 2026? MS Dhoni makes big remark on future with CSK
BIG statement by US on India-Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'We got involved directly'; Marco Rubio calls Trump 'president of peace'
BIG statement by US on India-Pakistan ceasefire, says, 'We got involved...'
PM Modi's BIG statement after Donald Trump imposes additional tariffs, says, 'Ready to pay heavy price for...'
Farmer interests top priority, says PM Modi amid Trump tariff barrage
Bad news for PM Benjamin Netanyahu as THIS country, Israel's closest ally halts exports of military equipment amid Gaza war due to...
Bad news for PM Benjamin Netanyahu as THIS country, Israel's closest ally...
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance pushes for green power, sets target of...
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance pushes for green power, sets target of producing 10 GW
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Wednesday Season 2, Salakaar, Mayasabha; latest films, web series to binge-watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar, SonyLIV
OTT Releases This Week: Latest films, web series to binge-watch
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE