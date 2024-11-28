Narayana Murthy's proposal to recruit IAS, IPS officers from business schools sparks debate with bureaucrat Sanjeev Chopra defending UPSC's inclusive system.

Narayana Murthy who is the co-founder of Infosys, has sparked a debate with his suggestion to recruit civil servants like IAS and IPS officers directly from business schools instead of through the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Speaking at the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit on November 14, Murthy stated that India’s bureaucracy needs to move from an "administrative mindset" to a "management mindset." He criticized the current UPSC process, claiming it produces officers focused on maintaining the status quo rather than driving innovation and efficient execution.

Murthy emphasized the need for vision and agility in governance to meet modern challenges. He argued that while administration prioritizes preserving systems, management focuses on setting high aspirations and achieving the seemingly impossible. According to him, civil servants trained in management could bring innovative ideas, better cost control, and quicker implementation of policies.

Sanjeev Chopra Backs UPSC's Inclusivity

In response, former IAS officer Sanjeev Chopra, who served as director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), rejected Murthy's proposal. Chopra defended the UPSC selection process as inclusive, highlighting its provision for candidates to appear in 22 languages, ensuring opportunities for people from diverse regions and linguistic backgrounds. He argued that favoring business school graduates would exclude many talented individuals from non-English medium backgrounds.

Chopra also emphasized the democratic responsibility of elected leaders to set the country’s vision, with civil servants focusing on implementing these policies. He explained that public service involves broader goals, like social welfare, which cannot always be measured by financial efficiency, unlike corporate strategies.

Balancing Governance and Social Objectives

Criticizing Murthy’s focus on cost control, Chopra noted that initiatives like AIIMS or child development schemes are not profit-driven but aim to address social needs. He also questioned the practicality of Murthy’s suggestion for a 72-hour workweek for public servants, stressing the importance of work-life balance for societal well-being.

Chopra turned the spotlight on corporate accountability, challenging companies to adopt more inclusive practices and greater transparency. He praised institutions like UPSC and LBSNAA for their vital role in supporting democratic governance and stressed that public service demands a broader perspective than corporate management.

This debate highlights the ongoing conversation about governance, the civil services' role, and the balance between efficiency and inclusivity in public administration.

