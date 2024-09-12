Twitter
Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's big statement on children's education, says 'parents can't watch...'

During Akshata and Rohan Murthy’s school days, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy said that he and Sudha Murty used to teach their children at home from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 12:24 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's big statement on children's education, says 'parents can't watch...'
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy often goes viral for the statements he makes on a public platform. Now, while attending the launch of the 13th edition of Paul Hewitt’s book Conceptual Physics in Bengaluru, Narayana Murthy said children do not need coaching classes. He said that only the children who don't pay attention in school need coaching. 

Criticising the concept of coaching classes, Narayana Murthy added that taking help from coaching to pass the exam is a wrong approach to have.

Answering a question on whether coaching institutes are important for getting admitted to institutes like IIT and NIT, Narayana Murthy said, "Most of the people who go to coaching classes do not listen carefully to their teachers in school. And parents, who are often unable to help their children academically, see coaching centres as the only solution."

Narayana Murthy said that he and his wife Sudha Murty used to teach their children for 3 hours every day. During Akshata and Rohan Murthy’s school days, Narayana Murthy said that they used to teach their children at home from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm. After this, the whole family used to study again from 9 pm to 11 pm.

Narayana Murthy said that parents are the ones who are responsible for creating a disciplined environment for their kids. He said that parents can't sit and watch films and expect children to study. 

"While we are working on strengthening STEM education in India, it is important that our students have world-class resources", he said. 

READ | 'Don't become Mumtaz...': Gulzar once issued stern warning to Jeetendra's actress on sets, made her angry, but then...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
