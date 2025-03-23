For Murty, language is not a barrier but a bridge. She believes learning new languages helps people connect.

As debates over Hindi and Tamil continue, author and philanthropist Sudha Murty shared a practical perspective on language. Speaking to NDTV, she said she never faced difficulties in Tamil Nadu because she knew Hindi and enjoyed Tamil movies.

For Murty, language is not a barrier but a bridge. She believes learning new languages helps people connect. During the tsunami relief efforts, she hired a teacher and learned Tamil to communicate better. “I can read Tamil, though slowly, and it helped me a lot,” she said.

Growing up in Hubli, a multilingual town, Murty learned Marathi, Konkani, Hindi, Kannada, and some Urdu. She encourages children to learn as many languages as possible, calling it a tool to connect people. “All of us are islands, and the only bridge is language,” she said.

Murty also addressed the recent controversy over her husband Narayana Murthy’s 70-hour workweek comment. She explained that Infosys’s success came from hard work, luck, and timing. In its early days, Narayana Murthy worked long hours, while she focused on supporting the family.

Instead of complaining about his busy schedule, she balanced home life. Now, she works longer hours, and he supports her. “Time is the only true equalizer. Everyone has 24 hours—how you use it defines your life,” she said.

Murty’s views reflect a lifelong belief in learning, resilience, and partnership. Whether in language or life, she sees challenges as opportunities to build connections and grow.