There's buzz about a beloved South Indian eatery that's been frequented by none other than Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy. This iconic spot has been a staple for many, hosting numerous notable figures over the years, from actors of the Marathi industry and theatre actors to local politicians and students. Recently, Murthy enjoyed breakfast there in March, sparking curiosity about which restaurant it was.

The renowned restaurant located in Pune is Roopali, known for its South Indian flavours. It originally opened as Madras Café in 1968 before becoming Roopali. Interestingly, Roopali's connection to the iconic Vaishali Restaurant runs deeper: both were founded by Jagannath Shetty, the mastermind behind Pune's beloved Vaishali. Though he passed away in 2021, his impact on Pune's culinary landscape remains significant.



Does this settle the debate ?

Vaishali vs. Roopali?

About Roopali restaurant

Jagannath Shetty opened Madras Cafe and Cafe Madras on FC Road in 1949. After his uncle's sudden death, he took over the business at 17 and worked tirelessly. He later married his uncle's daughter Shakuntala. Over 20 years, Jagannath transformed Cafe Madras into Vaishali and Madras Cafe into Roopali, giving them modern makeovers and turning them into Pune's iconic eateries.

Back in 2019, Shashendra Sundar Shetty, owner of Roopali restaurant in Pune, was booked by police for allegedly cheating a relative. He faces charges including forgery, wrongful restraint, and criminal breach of trust.







Narayana Murthy and his Sudha Murty



Meanwhile, Narayana Murthy sparked controversy last year by suggesting young Indians should work 70 hours a week, citing low productivity in the country. He drew comparisons to Germans and Japanese post-World War II, emphasizing the need for dedication.

His wife, Sudha Murty, defended his stance, attributing Infosys' success to hard work and favorable circumstances. She emphasized that building the company required immense effort, with no shortcuts or "magic wand," and credited a combination of hard work, luck, and timing.