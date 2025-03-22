Sudha Murty, who is married to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, quipped that she loves to eat but is not a good cook.

Sudha Murty, a writer and philanthropist, is once again making headlines on the internet for her remarks regarding her eating habits. In an episode of the YouTube series Khaane Mein Kaun Hai, the wife of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy said that she is a staunch vegetarian and that one of her main concerns is the possibility of using the same utensil for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisine.

“I am adventurous in my work, not in my food. I am scared. I am a pure vegetarian, I don’t even eat eggs or garlic. What I am scared of is, is that the same spoon will be used for both, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food," Sudha Murty said on the show. "It weighs on my mind a lot! Hence when we go out, I only search for veg restaurants. Or, I carry one bag full of eatables. I make 25-30 chapattis. I fry sooji or rava and make it ready to eat. I only have to add warm water to the mix. I take poha. I take a cooking bag with a small cooker," Murty said in a conversation with actor and food critic Kunal Vijjayakar.

She also mentioned that she inherited this behaviour from her grandma. When my grandma took a bag like that, I teased her about it. I do the same now. She answered, "I bring my food with me."

"Since childhood, I have always been out with work so I have not dedicated enough time to cooking. But I don’t fast. If no one is at home, I won’t go to a hotel to eat. I make good parotta, dal, and sabzi. I know basic cooking. Rice, dal, sambar, parotta, sabzi. But I won’t know how to make Puran Poli or such items. Home has simple cooking," she said.