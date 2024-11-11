Narayana mentioned how Akshata Murty insisted on hiring a private plane to go back to Sudha on his 25th anniversary.

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his wife Sudha Murthy recently appeared as guests on the popular Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. From personal to professional lives, the couple revealed some interesting anecdotes, leaving the audience in splits. One of the highlights was when Narayana revealed that her daughter had scolded him on his 25th anniversary.

In a lighthearted exchange, Narayana confessed that he forgot to wish her wife on their 25th anniversary. He shared, “One day, I woke up and Sudha asked me, ‘Is anything special today?’ I said, ‘No, nothing.’ So, I decided to head to the office. But as I was getting in the car, she asked again, ‘Think of anything special today?’ Again, I said no. It felt like just another day.” Further, he revealed that he received a call from his daughter Akshata, who was studying at Stanford University in the US then. “She asked me, ‘What are you doing?’ I told her I was heading to catch a flight. She replied, ‘Cancel the flight right now, take the first flight back to Bangalore tomorrow morning, and wish your wife a happy anniversary!’” he added.

Narayana mentioned how Akshata Murty insisted, on hiring a private plane to go back to Sudha on the day. “I don’t care if you have a speech at 3 pm. If you need to hire a private plane, hire it, but come back and wish her!” he revealed. Akshata is now married to former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Further, Sudha Murthy joined in saying, “It was our 25th wedding anniversary so it doesn’t happen every year. So I thought, let me give him a cue but it did not work… For five-ten minutes I felt bad because I’m also human. But my daughter was very upset, she went ‘In America this never happens!’, but I went ‘India main it happens though’, who can remember these things??”

Meanwhile, Narayana and Sudha recently made headlines when they visited the Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Bengaluru's Jayanagar area with their daughter Akshata and son-in-law Rishi Sunak.