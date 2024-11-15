He urged Indians to work harder as a sign of appreciation for the efforts being made to advance the country

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has voiced his disappointment over India's move to a five-day workweek, which replaced the six-day model in 1986. Known for his strong opinions, Murthy reiterated his stance at the CNBC Global Leadership Summit, where he said, “I have not changed my view. I will take this with me to my grave.”

Murthy argued that national progress requires dedication and hard work, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reputed 100-hour workweek as an example. He urged Indians to work harder as a sign of appreciation for the efforts being made to advance the country. “When PM Modi is working that hard, we should match that commitment,” he stated, emphasising that India’s path to growth demands sacrifice, not relaxation.

Reflecting on his own career, Murthy recalled working 14-hour days for six and a half days each week, often beginning his day at 6:30 am and leaving the office around 8:40 pm. He expressed pride in his commitment, believing that hard work is a part of Indian culture and a duty, especially for those who have benefited from subsidised education.

Murthy’s call for rigorous work, including his previous suggestion that millennials work 70-hour weeks, has stirred debate. However, he remains firm, saying, “There is no substitute for hard work.”

Drawing comparisons to post-WWII Germany and Japan, Murthy argued that India’s youth owe it to themselves and the country to put in the hard work necessary for national rebuilding. In his view, a dedicated workforce is essential to overcoming India’s challenges and achieving its ambitions.