Fashion influencer Tarini Magotra and her sister Vamakshi Magotra has recreated an iconic dialogue of Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar from the 2010 film Tees Maar Khan, which has taken the internet by storm.

The video, which has garnered over 1.3 million views on Instagram, showcases Tarini's impressive acting skills as she perfectly lip-syncs to Katrina's dialogue.

Sharing the video on Instagram Tarini wrote, "Katrina Kaif would forever be iconic for her choice in skirts and boots.."

The recreated dialogue has been praised by netizens for its accuracy and Tarini's expressions, which perfectly capture the essence of Katrina's character in the film. The video has also sparked a wave of nostalgia among fans of the film, with many taking to the comments section to praise Tarini's efforts.

Taking to the comment section, a user wrote, "Oscar winning performance." Another said, "Shoutout to Katrina speaking in cursive hindi gotta be my favourite genre."

A third user called the performace as "Iconic." A forth user said, "Crazzzzyyyy finally saw something new in my feeds."

Meanwhile, Tarini, who enjoys a following of 18.8K on Instagram, is known for creating engaging content around trending topics such as fashion, travel, and dance. Her Instagram bio reveals that she is a student at IIT Ropar.