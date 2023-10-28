Headlines

Influencer's unique matrimonial ad for perfect 'reel partner' leaves internet in laughter

In the digital age, a viral matrimonial ad by a social media influencer sparks unconventional partner requirements.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 09:20 AM IST

In a world where social media trends and challenges evolve at lightning speed, people are constantly searching for unique ways to stand out and amass followers. It's no surprise that even the pursuit of love has taken an innovative turn. A recent matrimonial ad posted by a self-proclaimed social media influencer named Riya has set the internet abuzz, showcasing just how far people are willing to go to find their perfect match in this digital age.

Riya's matrimonial ad raised more than a few eyebrows due to its rather unconventional requirements for potential suitors. She made it explicitly clear that she was in search of a partner who was comfortable in front of the camera and shared her fervor for creating relationship-themed content on social media platforms. But her criteria didn't stop there.

Before anyone could express their interest, Riya insisted that her potential grooms watch "Amazon miniTV’s Half Love Half Arranged." In addition, she added that the ideal groom should be skilled in using "Premier Pro" for editing their social media content.

This matrimonial ad quickly gained attention and went viral. While it garnered its fair share of amusement and mockery, it also prompted a serious question: Were Riya's requirements more suited to hiring an editor or a campaign manager than to finding a life partner?

It seems that the pursuit of love in the age of social media has truly taken on a whole new dimension, with even the most conventional aspects of life now getting a digital makeover.

