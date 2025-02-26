YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia is currently surrounded by a massive controversy, following his "obscene" joke during one of the episodes of comedian Samay Raina's show- India's Got Latent.

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia is currently surrounded by a massive controversy, following his "obscene" joke on "parental sex" during one of the episodes of comedian Samay Raina's show- India's Got Latent.

After his comment on the show, multiple FIRs were registered against him in different states including Maharashtra and Assam. The YouTuber also knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court, seeking to get the FIRs clubbed.

The top court, shielding him from immediate arrest, slammed his remarks and said - "There is something that is dirty in his mind that has been vomited by way of this programme… The words you have chosen, parents will feel ashamed, daughters and sisters will feel ashamed, brothers will feel ashamed, entire society will feel ashamed, the pervert mind and the perversion you and your henchmen have exhibited", as quoted by The Indian Express.

Amidst the controversy, a social media influencer has come up with a hilarious mimicry of Allahbadia, if he were in jail!

The video, posted on Instagram by content creator Viraj Sharma, showcases his mimicry skills with the title "BeerBiceps in Jail". "Sir, you are one of my biggest inspirations. I've been following you since like I was 10", Sharma said, copying BeerBiceps's voice and accent.

"Okay just for the viewers. Would you rather do a podcast with me or put me in jail and stop it forever"? he added.

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

Netizens have heaped praises on Viraj Sharma, drawing parallels between his and Allahbadia's style of speaking.

"Bro can replace BeerBiceps", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "This huy deserves an award".

A third joined, "You are just Wow", dropping smiley emojis.