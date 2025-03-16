Ankit was only 29 years old when he suffered a silent cardiac arrest, leaving Insha to navigate the most difficult phase of her life.

Influencer Insha Ghaii opened up about her healing journey after the loss of her husband, Ankit Kalra, last year. Ankit was only 29 years old when he suffered a silent cardiac arrest, leaving Insha to navigate the most difficult phase of her life. She has spoken about finding solace in spirituality and recently shared an experience she had while praying to God on her Instagram handle.

Ghaii took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note about a magical experience she had. She revealed that she was having a tough time last night and asked God to show her a sign. Insha expressed that she felt goosebumps while recounting the moment she saw her late husband, Ankit Kalra, in her dreams.

In her note, Insha described the details of her dream, stating that she saw Ankit in a white room wearing his casual attire. She mentioned that she hugged him, and the experience felt incredibly real to her. She concluded by reflecting on how God answers in ways that we may not understand, but emphasised that He always listens.

"Here's an experience I have to share I had last night. Last night was heavier than usual. I asked God for a sign. And he answered- I saw Ankit in my dream, in a white room in his causal home attire. I ran hugged him tight. Everything about that hug felt so real. I still have goosebumps while typing this. For that moment, nothing else mattered. God answers in ways we don't understand but he listens. Always."

In a recent Instagram AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, Insha Ghaii opened up to her fans about her coping mechanisms after the loss of her husband. When asked how she's been dealing with the pain, she shared that she's found solace in reading the Bhagavad Gita, which helps her navigate her grief. She also revealed that her father's words, "pain can either break or make someone," have been guiding her as she strives to overcome the situation, despite not knowing when or how it will ultimately strengthen her.

During the same session, a fan inquired if Insha still misses Ankit. In response, she candidly shared that she does miss him deeply, and while some days bring tears, other days are filled with laughter as she cherishes their memories. Insha emphasized that she allows herself to feel the pain, as it ultimately strengthens her and reinforces the feeling that Ankit is always with her.

Meanwhile, Insha Ghaii and Ankit Kalra's love story began at a mutual friend's gathering, where their shared passion for fashion sparked an instant connection. Their relationship blossomed as they supported each other's individual endeavors, creating a strong foundation built on mutual admiration and understanding. The couple's lighthearted and endearing videos often brought joy and inspiration to their followers. Their love culminated in a wedding in 2023, marking a new chapter in their lives. Tragically, on August 19, 2024, Ankit passed away in his sleep due to a silent cardiac arrest, leaving a void in the lives of his loved ones and the hearts of his fans.